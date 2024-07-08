Discoco.traffic
|"TrafficJam" or "RushHour"-like game. Get out from the parking !
Credits: Johann itch mastodon
#html5 #javascript #svg
|Updated
|2 hours ago
|Published
|3 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Author
|JohannC
|Genre
|Puzzle
